Lights go on as Christmas countdown starts on the Costa del Sol

Malaga
Friday, 1 December 2023, 11:13
The excitement is mounting today across Malaga province and the Costa del Sol as tonight is the night chosen by many local council’s to turn on their eagerly awaited Christmas illuminations.
As usual, the larger places have a full diary of seasonal activities over the coming weeks to entice people into the town centres.
Costa places flicking the switch tonight (1 December) include Marbella, Estepona and Fuengirola among others. Some places will wait until next week or weekend.
Kicking off the Costa’s Christmas last Friday was Malaga city, which once again launched its spectacular display of angels on central Calle Larios, the same design as last year, including a light and music show three times a night (6.30pm, 8pm, 10pm except 24 and 31 December).
Thousands of visitors packed the street ahead of the switch on including many SUR in English readers. Julie Craig, commenting on Facebook, wrote, “Amazing, we were up tonight - great buzz about the city,” although Jenny Crandley was more cautious, writing “First night tonight. Rammed for sure. We are going on Tuesday.”
The video-mapping show on Malaga Cathedral starts tonight (1 December).
Switch-ons around the province
Marbella Avenida Ramón y Cajal, Friday 1 December 8.30pm. Followed by a flamenco show.
San Pedro Alcántara Calle Marqués del Duero, Friday 1 December 7.30pm. Followed by a concert by Siempre Así.
Fuengirola Plaza de España, Friday 1 December 8pm. Also a Nativity scene (Belén) opens on Friday 6.30pm.
Torremolinos Plaza de San Miguel, Friday 1 December 8pm. Followed by classical dance performance.
Estepona Avenida de España, Friday 1 December 7pm. Decorations also in the gardens of the Orchid house.
Coín Pplaza del Pescado, Friday 1 December 7pm. Christmas market opens 15 December.
Vélez-Málaga Plaza de las Carmelitas, Tuesday 5 December time TBC. Zambombá music, Plaza del Carmen 2 December.
Torre del Mar Plaza Juan Aguilar (by San andrés church), Tuesday 5 December, 7pm. Giant slide next to the Azucarera building.
Torrox Plaza de la Constitución, Torrox Pueblo, Tuesday 5 December time TBC. Traditional 'Día de las Migas' follows on Sunday 17.
Nerja Balcón de Europa, Saturday 9 December 7.30pm. Belén inauguration Friday 1 December at 6pm. Nerja tourist inforrmation.
