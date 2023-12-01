Lights go on as Christmas countdown starts on the Costa del Sol Many places in the province have chosen tonight (1 December) to turn on seasonal illuminations although Malaga began last week

The excitement is mounting today across Malaga province and the Costa del Sol as tonight is the night chosen by many local council’s to turn on their eagerly awaited Christmas illuminations.

As usual, the larger places have a full diary of seasonal activities over the coming weeks to entice people into the town centres.

Costa places flicking the switch tonight (1 December) include Marbella, Estepona and Fuengirola among others. Some places will wait until next week or weekend.

Some 500 streets have lights in around Malaga city and the trees on the Alameda Principal have not been left out. Salvador Salas

Kicking off the Costa’s Christmas last Friday was Malaga city, which once again launched its spectacular display of angels on central Calle Larios, the same design as last year, including a light and music show three times a night (6.30pm, 8pm, 10pm except 24 and 31 December).

Thousands of visitors packed the street ahead of the switch on including many SUR in English readers. Julie Craig, commenting on Facebook, wrote, “Amazing, we were up tonight - great buzz about the city,” although Jenny Crandley was more cautious, writing “First night tonight. Rammed for sure. We are going on Tuesday.”

The video-mapping show on Malaga Cathedral starts tonight (1 December).

