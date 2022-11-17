Language tourism earns the Costa del Sol around 112 million euros a year Around 19,000 students travel from abroad every year to learn Spanish and give the destination a high score for satisfaction

The Costa del Sol is already renowned as a great holiday destination and place in which to live, but it is also becoming famous for its language tourism and recent figures from the local Tourist Board show that this has an economic impact of 112 million euros a year for the area.

The CEO of the Turismo Costa del Sol, Margarita del Cid, said recently that more than 19,000 students come from abroad to study Spanish each year, and the sector generates around 1,510 jobs.

“It is one of the tourism segments that generates the highest degree of satisfaction and loyalty among visitors, because the students have scored us 9.6 points out of 10,” she explained.

At present there are 23 language schools accredited by the Cervantes Institute in Malaga, 14 of which are in the city. The main source markets for language students are Germany, Italy and Poland, followed by Denmark, UK, Netherlands, France, Austria and USA.

“Malaga province continues to be a leading destination for language tourism,” Del Cid said. “We want to reinforce this type of tourism because it not only attracts students and their families, but these are visitors who feel loyal to the destination and will return. We work hard on making them feel at home here,” she said.