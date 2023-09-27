A-7 motorway lane closures along the Costa del Sol scheduled until end of October

Lorena Cádiz Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

Road surface rehabilitation works will cause lane closures on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway as it passes through Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella from Monday 25 September until the end of October.

Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) said that in both the Algeciras and Barcelona directions, there will be alternative lane closures on the stretch between kilometres 1,013.145 and 1,041.230, leaving one lane open to traffic at all times.

Ampliar The stretch of the road affected by the works. SUR

In a communication note, Mitma said that traffic will be affected on Mondays, from midnight (Sunday nights) until 6am. From Tuesdays to Fridays, the lane closure will be between 10pm and 6am the following day. On weekends, there will be no lane closures.

The works, which have a budget of 6.2 million euros, will also enable the replacement of the expansion joints of the different decks of the stretch indicated and signalling improvements.