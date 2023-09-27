Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
A-7 motorway lane closures along the Costa del Sol scheduled until end of October
Transport

A-7 motorway lane closures along the Costa del Sol scheduled until end of October

Sections in Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella will be affected by the road works, which began on Monday this week

Lorena Cádiz

Costa del Sol

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:48

Compartir

Road surface rehabilitation works will cause lane closures on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway as it passes through Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella from Monday 25 September until the end of October.

Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) said that in both the Algeciras and Barcelona directions, there will be alternative lane closures on the stretch between kilometres 1,013.145 and 1,041.230, leaving one lane open to traffic at all times.

The stretch of the road affected by the works. SUR

In a communication note, Mitma said that traffic will be affected on Mondays, from midnight (Sunday nights) until 6am. From Tuesdays to Fridays, the lane closure will be between 10pm and 6am the following day. On weekends, there will be no lane closures.

The works, which have a budget of 6.2 million euros, will also enable the replacement of the expansion joints of the different decks of the stretch indicated and signalling improvements.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New double-decker high-speed train snapped during track tests ahead of Malaga launch
  2. 2 World Tourism Day: These are the Malaga museums and places of interest you can visit for free today
  3. 3 Benalmádena to mark World Tourism Day with free guided tours and entertainment
  4. 4 Renfe doubles the number of seats available on direct AVE high-speed trains between Malaga and Barcelona
  5. 5 Marbella gets ready for four days of walking
  6. 6 Father Fran, the priest arrested in Malaga for allegedly sedating and sexually assaulting women
  7. 7 Junta's public health service ordered to pay 2.6 million compensation to a Malaga couple whose baby was left 95% disabled
  8. 8 Spain's Queen Letizia to attend human trafficking and exploitaton conference in Malaga this week
  9. 9 A sneak peek of one of the areas Google employees will enjoy at its new cybersecurity centre in Malaga
  10. 10 From the end of this week this is the maximum time pets in Spain can be left home alone

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad