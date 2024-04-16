Gang that hid drugs in street furniture across Malaga and Cadiz provinces is busted

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 17:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have smashed a gang and arrested five people for allegedly hiding drugs inside street furniture throughout several towns in Malaga and Cadiz provinces.

The Guardia Civil operation started a year and a half ago when investigators discovered several individuals were selling narcotics in towns throughout the Serranía de Ronda. The traffickers travelled continuously to a house in Casares to purchase different types of drugs to then sell in towns across both provinces, according to police investigators.

Officers also discovered a criminal gang made up of several members of the same family, including the owner of the house where other drug traffickers came to buy drugs, was behind the plot.

The gang only kept small quantities of drugs in the house, hiding the bulk of them in street furniture, such as lampposts, in sewers, below manhole covers or in gutters. Drugs were also hidden in leafy areas beside houses, with members of the gang keeping close watch so they weren't stolen by other criminals or discovered by police, according to investigators.

Money obtained from the sale of drugs was then allegedly laundered through a company. During the police operation, officers raided homes in Casares and Manilva and seized 35.5 kilograms of hashish, 850 grams of cocaine and 550 grams of marijuana, as well as 62,000 euros in cash, jewellery and watches, and five firearms with ammunition.

Five alleged members of the criminal organisation, aged between 18 and 43, were arrested and are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons. One of them has been sent to prison.