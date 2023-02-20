Ryanair investigated for paying some cabin crew below the minimum wage in Spain Spanish authorities were forced to act after the USO staff union filed a complaint against the Irish no-frills airline

The Spanish government's ITSS Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social labour inspectorate has investigated Irish no-frills airline Ryanair for not paying the country's 'Salario Mínimo Interprofesional' (SMI) - minimum interprofessional wage to some of its cabin crew.

The USO trade union made the complaint in September 2021 about hourly pay contracts, with no base salary, between Ryanair and its recruitment agencies to cabin crew.

After analysing the documentation provided, the inspectorate determined that since it does not specify whether the contracts were full-time or part-time contracts, they must be considered full-time and cabin crew must receive the SMI as remuneration.

The ITSS also verified that salaries received by Ryanair cabin crew were lower than the SMI in force at the time of the complaint made by USO union.

The labour inspectorate judged that regardless of whether the pay is directly linked to the flight hours carried out, the company has an obligation to guarantee, every month, pay at least the amount established by the SMI.