Crime

Police investigate after man kidnapped at gunpoint by hooded attackers on the Costa del Sol

The victim, who was driving his car along the Benahavís road in the company of a woman, was allegedly abducted by the gang before being released on the outskirts of Malaga

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 10:48

The dishevelled victim of an alleged kidnapping at gunpoint on the Costa del Sol was discovered by a good samaritan motorist driving along the A-7054 road in the Campanillas area of Malaga, shortly after the perpetrators released him on Sunday night.

It was around 10.50pm on 8 June, when driver, who had no connection to the incident, heard a man calling for help on the side of the road, close to the well-known Cortijo Jurado - not far from Malaga Airport. The motorist stopped and alerted the emergency services.

According to the victim, some hooded men had kidnapped him late in the afternoon on that same day. He was driving along the Benahavís road on the western strip of the Costa del Sol in the company of a woman, when two cars allegedly intercepted him. Several hooded individuals got out, smashed the window of his car and forced him out and into one of their vehicles. The reasons are unknown at the moment.

The suspects reportedly threatened the victim with a gun, which they also used to hit him, while tying his hands and feet with cable ties when he was transferred to another vehicle. Later in the evening, they released him on the A-7054.

The National Police were first mobilised to the scene, but the case was then transferred to the Guardia Civil, who are currently working on the investigation.

No information about the woman that was accompanying the victim has been released. It remains unclear whether she was also kidnapped and, if so, whether she has been released.

