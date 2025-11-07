From a kidnapping to several shooting incidents: 55 suspects arrested and 37 firearms seized on Costa del Sol in the last month

The National Police force on the Costa del Sol has dismantled a total of seven criminal networks in nine operations over the last month. This was announced on Wednesday by head of the police in Malaga province, Rodríguez Velasco, who said that they are not going to give up in the face of the mafia, no matter how dangerous its members are. The dismantling operations have been made possible thanks to the efforts of the police and greater funding and resources.

The first crime within the framework of these operations took place on 1 October 2024, when a man was kidnapped at a car park by a group of people after having dinner in a restaurant in Marbella. He was released in Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) four days later.

Salvador Salas

Two months later, members of the same organisation, French by origin, armed with a pistol and a submachine gun, tried to take the lives of two Swedes, who escaped by descending a 30-metre slope. Already on their trail, the police learned that the gang also used an industrial warehouse in Antequera to transport hashish. Within the framework of three operations ('Lobezno, 'Suegra' and 'Barbas'), the police arrested 17 people just a few weeks ago. In addition, they seized 21 firearms and 374 kilos of hashish, stored in a house in Estepona.

Rodríguez Velasco provided an overview of the last month: 55 arrests and 37 firearms, some of them war weapons, and ammunition seized, 9,000 kilos of drugs, including hashish and cocaine, around 150,000 euros in cash confiscated and 40 vehicles intercepted.

"We are not going to let those who violate peace on the Costa del Sol get away with it"

One of the nine operations was 'Bolero', which led to the resolution of the attempted murder which took place at a Lidl car park on Calle Gerona in Malaga, in broad daylight in May. The injured man was shot twice by five criminals who were trying to steal a large bag containing bundles of banknotes. Investigators have now managed to capture two of the suspects. International search and arrest warrants have been issued for the rest.

After a year of investigation, the police have disbanded another criminal organisation from France, also based in Estepona. After 11 searches of homes in Malaga and Seville provinces, operation 'Kuni' ended with nine arrests and 14 firearms and 600 kilos of hashish seized.