Malaga to receive less investment per capita from the Junta than any other Andalusian province next year The amount the regional government intends to spend in Malaga in 2023 works out at 272.60 euros per person, less than half the figure allocated for the population of Jaén

Malaga province is also way down the list of investment per inhabitant in the Spanish government budget for 2023 / sur

Malaga is the province which receives the lowest amount of investment per inhabitant from the Junta de Andalucía, according to an analysis of the Budget for 2023 which has just been approved by the regional government.

Official figures from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE) show that the planned investment amounts to 272.60 euros per capita, which is 356 euros below that for the population of Jaén province, at 628.33 euros.

Second on the list in the allocation of investment from the Junta is Almeria, with 534,16 euros per capita, followed by Huelva (525.12), Cordoba (489.16), Granada (485.88), Cadiz (454.36) and Seville (352.14). Malaga is at the bottom of the list.

Malaga province is also way down the list of investment per inhabitant in the Spanish government budget for next year which was presented a few weeks ago. That figure is 133.19 euros per capita, making Malaga 50th out of the 52 provinces in Spain, ahead of only Jaén and Alicante.