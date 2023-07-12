Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junta approves 107-million-euro contract for ambulance service in Malaga province

Health ·

The new, four-year, contract seeks “to improve response capacity and quality of care”, the regional government said

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 18:57

The Junta de Andalucía approved on Tuesday 11 July the authorisation of an “urgent and scheduled” 107-million-euro contract for ambulance service in Malaga province. The new, four-year, contract is expected to have an extension of one additional year.

This contract will be rolled out to healthcare services of the Malaga Regional Hospital, Clinico hospital, Malaga Primary Care District and Guadalhorce Valley, Costa del Sol Primary Care District, North Health Management Area, East Health Management Area and the Serranía Health Management Area.

The Junta said the new service will bring a series of improvements for users of health services, as the quality levels provided will be unified. And there will be “improvements” in the response capacity for the resolution of incidents.

The contract covers the different types of medical transport: urgent; programmed; and care of sick and/or injured persons by emergency medical personnel.

