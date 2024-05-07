Junta de Andalucía gives green light to the filling of all swimming pools this summer in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Héctor Barbotta Seville Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 14:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Junta de Andalucía has given the green light to the filling of swimming pools this summer in the province of Malaga, which includes the Costa del Sol. Although it will be up to the local councils to take the final decision, the regional government will not put any restrictions in place and will allow the available water to be used for this purpose.

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, spokesperson for the Andalusian regional government. SUR

This was announced by the Junta's spokesperson and deputy minister responsible for water, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, who said that this decision had been reached taking into account the special characteristics of Malaga province and the impact of tourist activity on its economy.