Josele Aguilar: PSOE's new leader in Malaga

Josele Aguilar has been appointed the 14th secretary-general for the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers' Party) in Malaga. The law graduate and associate professor at the University of Malaga has secured the position on his third attempt and is now tasked with rebuilding the party following their worst ever performance in municipal elections in 2023.

Aguilar comes from a long lineage of Socialists, his grandfather Francisco Román Díaz having led the youth wing of the local party in the 1930s. Díaz was later imprisoned for his criticism of Franco's regime but continued to campaign in clandestine following his release.

Aguilar has been involved in local politics for nearly a quarter of a century since taking the position of vice-secretary general of the local branch of the Socialist party in 2000. Despite pursuing a career in law after graduating from the University of Malaga in 1988, his life has been intertwined with party politics, having joined PSOE on his 18th birthday. Most recently, Aguilar was elected a senator for the city and now the Malaga-born politician promises to "regain the confidence" of the electorate.

At a regional and provincial level, PSOE face an uphill battle to end the right-wing Partido Popular's (PP) hegemony. Currently, PP control the Junta de Andalucía (the regional government) as well as the majority of Malaga province's town halls. Aguilar replaces Dani Pérez who congratulated him for his achievement and wished him "the best of luck in returning the province to a path of progress".

The new secretary-general told the press that he and his team have “come to win" and that he intends to lure voters with the promise of ending the PP's governance of Malaga as a "laboratory of the worst policies". His speech focused on supporting public universities, affordable housing and "progessive politics".