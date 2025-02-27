Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Josele Aguilar with former PSOE general secretaries and former presidents of the Provincial Council. Migue Fernández
Josele Aguilar: PSOE&#039;s new leader in Malaga
Politics

Josele Aguilar: PSOE's new leader in Malaga

The local lawyer has been elected to lead the Socialist party following confirmation by the ethics committee on Wednesday

Harry Lawley

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:41

Josele Aguilar has been appointed the 14th secretary-general for the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers' Party) in Malaga. The law graduate and associate professor at the University of Malaga has secured the position on his third attempt and is now tasked with rebuilding the party following their worst ever performance in municipal elections in 2023.

Aguilar comes from a long lineage of Socialists, his grandfather Francisco Román Díaz having led the youth wing of the local party in the 1930s. Díaz was later imprisoned for his criticism of Franco's regime but continued to campaign in clandestine following his release.

Aguilar has been involved in local politics for nearly a quarter of a century since taking the position of vice-secretary general of the local branch of the Socialist party in 2000. Despite pursuing a career in law after graduating from the University of Malaga in 1988, his life has been intertwined with party politics, having joined PSOE on his 18th birthday. Most recently, Aguilar was elected a senator for the city and now the Malaga-born politician promises to "regain the confidence" of the electorate.

At a regional and provincial level, PSOE face an uphill battle to end the right-wing Partido Popular's (PP) hegemony. Currently, PP control the Junta de Andalucía (the regional government) as well as the majority of Malaga province's town halls. Aguilar replaces Dani Pérez who congratulated him for his achievement and wished him "the best of luck in returning the province to a path of progress".

The new secretary-general told the press that he and his team have “come to win" and that he intends to lure voters with the promise of ending the PP's governance of Malaga as a "laboratory of the worst policies". His speech focused on supporting public universities, affordable housing and "progessive politics".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  3. 3 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  4. 4 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  5. 5 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  6. 6 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  7. 7 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  8. 8 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area
  9. 9 The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
  10. 10 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Josele Aguilar: PSOE's new leader in Malaga