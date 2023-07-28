Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jobless totals fell. Europa Press
Jobless rate in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, falls to lowest level since 2008
Employment

Jobless rate in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, falls to lowest level since 2008

There were 20,000 fewer people looking for work at the end of June compared to the end of April

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 18:15

Compartir

The province of Malaga, including the Costa del Sol, now has its lowest unemployment level since 2008. Since the start of the tourist season in April, some 32,000 new jobs have been created.

The latest national jobless data was published on Thursday this week in the official quarterly EPA active population survey, covering April to June. For the first time ever there are more than 700,000 people in work in the province. The strong growth in employment makes Malaga the fourth Spanish province with the highest quarterly increase, behind the Balearic Islands, Barcelona and Madrid. It leads the Andalucía region overall.

Unemployment also improved in Malaga in the second quarter, but not to the same extent as employment. The EPA reflects a fall of almost 20,000 unemployed compared to the start of the year, so that the figure was slightly below 135,000. This reduction is not as strong as the rise in those in work for the usual reason: the increase in the local population.

At the end of June, the local unemployment rate stood at 15.82%. The national unemployment average was 11.6%.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake
  2. 2 Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
  3. 3 Drought crisis: waiting lists for water tankers on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  5. 5 Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach
  6. 6 A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona
  7. 7 Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment
  8. 8 Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer
  9. 9 Cueva de Ardales reopens after a month of 'very necessary' works
  10. 10 Many municipalities in Malaga have still not introduced measures to reduce use of mains water

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad