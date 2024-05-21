Spain's Inditex fashion giant, owner of unstoppable Zara brand, is looking for shop assistants

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 17:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

The summer shopping campaign is here. And as usual at this time of year, the Spanish Inditex fashion chain group is preparing to shore up its workforce. By doing so it hopes to reinforce the staff of its shops to cover workers taking holidays as well as the steady stream of shoppers coming through the doors during the high season.

Currently, the Galician multinational has open recruitment processes in many cities and towns in Spain, including Malaga and Marbella. It is currently looking for sales assistants for Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Zara, Zara Home, Stradivarius, Bershka, Oysho and Lefties. The company does not specify how many vacancies it needs to fill but the positions are available on its own employment portal, Inditex Careers.

According to the results of the fifteenth annual Randstad Employer Brand Research Randstad report, based on the responses of almost 163,000 respondents, Inditex is at the top of the most attractive companies to work for in the textile and fashion retail sector. "The shops are our DNA, the origin of everything. Working in them means understanding how Inditex works and what our customer needs. We are looking for people who are eager to work as part of a team, who enjoy meeting new people in a very dynamic environment and in a multicultural atmosphere", the multinational said on its job portal. "If you are passionate about fashion and enjoy transmitting it, this is the place for you," they added.

Flexible working hours

In exchange, the group offers "flexible working hours so that you can combine your work with your studies and your personal life". In addition, the company focuses on the "opportunities for growth and development", "with programmes such as Intalent or Inditex Go!" or on "constant learning" through different e-learning programmes.

"We identify the potential and interests of our teams and we offer them options to forge their professional career with us," the company pointed out. It also added: "Among others, you will have a 25% discount from the first day on all our brands".

Regarding the requirements to form part of their workforces, Inditex said they are looking for people who are "all-rounders, motivated, dynamic, international, creative, energetic, ingenious, inventive and proactive". "Our aim is for each person, just as they are, to develop their full potential as part of a diverse, creative and innovative team," they said. As precise conditions, they limit themselves to proposing experience of 1 to 3 years as desirable - not essential - as well as having an intermediate or higher level of education.

Wages

How much does a Zara employee earn? Last year, Inditex reached an agreement with the trade unions to establish a minimum wage in line with the salary conditions of all the workers of the group led by Amancio Ortega. In this way, they are assured a fixed salary table, working conditions and variable remuneration, regardless of the brands and regions in which they carry out their work. They would be the following:

Group 1 : If you have been with the company for less than 18 months, you belong to Group 1 and the salary is 18,000 euros per year.

Group 2 : This group comprises employees with 18 months to 4 years' experience with the company, with a salary of 20,000 euros.

Group 3 : Covers employees with more than 4 years' experience in the company and a salary of 22,000 euros per year.

Group 4 : This is made up of shop managers and central cashiers, with a salary of 24,500 euros per year.

These amounts will be reevaluated - according to the group - in 2024 and 2025 according to the evolution of the CPI of the previous year. In addition, these amounts include the variables presented in each provincial collective bargaining agreement, such as commissions, incentives and night work, as well as the bonuses that Inditex grants to its workers in certain regions.

In 2023, the Galician multinational raised the salaries of its 47,761 employees in Spain by 9% and 11% for its senior managers, who received 116.47 million euros according to the group's annual report. By category, the specialist category, which includes 85% of the group's staff, received an average of 25,132 euros, while managers, 9%, earned an average of 43,336 euros, 9.8% more than the previous year. Management, which accounts for 6% of the workforce, earned an average salary of 70,567 euros, 6.2% higher than the previous year.

How to register in the Inditex stock exchange? The process is simple. The first step is to access its employment portal Inditex Careers. Once there, the system allows you to filter the options of position (optional), brand and market where you want to work.Then, when you have selected your preferred offer from among all the active ones, you have to fill in a form on the register button and activate a personal profile by simply providing an email address and a password. And then? Just wait for the phone to ring.