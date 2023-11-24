Idiliq foundation donates 12,000 euros to Costa del Sol branches of Spanish Association Against Cancer

SUR Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

The Idiliq foundation has donated 12,000 euros to the Malaga, Fuengirola, and Mijas branches of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) at a presentation in Mijas on Tuesday 21 November.

An emotional meeting was attended by representatives from Idiliq, as well as authorities from Malaga, Mijas and Fuengirola accompanied by employees of the company.

The money wasraised from a series of fundraising activities carried out in October, such as the sale of pink Idilq foundation T-shirts, AECC ribbons and bracelets, charity breakfasts and lunches, Zumba classes and raffles.

Idiliq foundation president, Juan Miguel Marcos, thanked all employees for their effort and enthusiasm. He said: "Thank you very much for your collaboration and dedication in organising this charity event. For us, it is a source of pride that this great family has once again achieved such an incredible goal." The president also highlighted the important work carried out by AECC to alleviate and prevent, as far as possible, the suffering caused by cancer in people, regardless of their place of residence and personal circumstances.

The provincial president of AECC, Joaquín Morales, also thanked all those present. "To be worthy of your solidarity and to see your commitment to the Spanish Association Against Cancer is for us a reinforcement of our commitment to breast cancer patients. Your contribution helps us to maintain services, such as psychological care or to start new ones such as the informative and practical pelvic floor talks that we are already starting up. On behalf of all the patients, thank you very much."

Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, also highlighted the great solidarity of the Idiliq Group staff who maintain a close link with the social demands of the town throughout the year, especially in October and in the fight against this disease.

The centrepiece of this campaign was on 19 October when more than 300 employees, dressed in pink Idiliq foundation T-shirts, marked World Breast Cancer Day.