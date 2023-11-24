Huge campaign to help the needy in Malaga gets under way at 345 supermarkets across the province

Cristina Pinto Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Bancosol's La Gran Recogida (The Big Collection) will take place at 345 supermarkets throughout Malaga province - including the Costa del Sol - today (Friday, 24 November) and Saturday.

A total of 4,100 volunteers will be on hand to tell people how they can collaborate with the food bank and help the 47,220 users to who Bancosol allocates the money and food collected. In addition to donating food at the supermarkets, the public can donate money by transfer, Bizum, or at the supermarket checkout, as has been the case for the previous three years of the campaign.

A Bancosol spokesperson said the funds raised in this way have been vital for food distribution throughout the year. This year there is a target to raise 700,000 euros. At the presentation of the campaign, the president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez, stressed the number of children in the families they serve through the 169 associations they work with in the province.

"There are more than 14,000 children," Vázquez said. "We have to work with them, they are our future. We are going to try to reach a 700,000 euro target because, although we know that we are going through a complicated time in which donations have fallen, these families need us to help them."

Donations are dropping because Malaga people are suffering the effects of inflation and European Union aid has decreased. "This year the aid from the FEAD (European Aid Fund for the Most Deprived) is coming to an end and this means that we have two million kilos of food less," Vázquez said.