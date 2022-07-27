Fifty restaurants take part in the province's unique Huevo de Toro tomato gastronomic route Establishments taking part can be found in Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almayate, Álora, Antequera, Archidona, Benalmádena, Coín, Fuengirola, Malaga city, Pizarra and the Valle de Abdalajís

The Huevo de Toro tomato route returns to Malaga province. This Friday, 29 July, sees the start of a new edition of the gastronomic route featuring this local delicacy. On this occasion, fifty restaurants from different parts of the province of Malaga will take part in the initiative, which runs until 31 August. The establishments taking part are located in Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almayate, Álora, Antequera, Archidona, Benalmádena, Coín, Fuengirola, Malaga city, Pizarra and Valle de Abdalajís.

"The Huevo de Toro tomato is unique for its flavour and aroma, cultivated in the open air and ripened on the vine, the star of the best restaurants in Spain and an example of the great quality of all the tomato vineyards in the Guadalhorce Valley region, where Coín is one of the major producers", said the Mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos, during the presentation of the event, where some of the dishes participating this year were tasted by those in charge of the event.

On the 15 August in Coín, the auction for the best batch of the Huevo de Toro tomato will take place in the morning in the Parque de San Agustín, prior to the Coín town hall's horticultural competition.

ParticipantsThe following restaurants are taking part: Restaurante Las Pilistras (Alhaurín de la Torre), Casa La Abuela (Alhaurín el Grande), La Bodeguita (Alhaurín el Grande), La Higuera (Alhaurín el Grande), Las Ánforas (Alhaurín el Grande), Asador Lo PepeMolina (Almayate), La Garganta (Álora), La Taberna de Álora, Los Caballos (Álora), La Bombonera Casa Memé (Antequera), Restaurante Arxiduna (Archidona), Restaurante Venetiis (Benalmádena), Al Andalus (Coín), Bar La Peña (Coín), Bar La Torre (Coín), Bohemia (Coín), Casa Paco (Coín), Coconut Café & Tapas con Arte (Coín), El Rincón de la Plaza (Coín), Heladería El Monaguillo (Coín), Jommara Cafetería Coín, Restaurante Tipi Tapa (Fuengirola), Tabanko El Callejón (Fuengirola), Araboka Casa de Vinos y Comidas (Malaga), Araboka Plaza Málaga, Bodegas El Pimpi (Malaga), Bodegas Quitapenas Malaga, Café Bar Arriate (Malaga), Colmado 93 (Malaga), El Sauce De Vito (Malaga), Entre Varales (Malaga), Gastrobar Grupo Plaza (Malaga), Hard Rock Cafe Málaga, Illari Vinos y Tapas (Málaga), Kraken El Palo (Malaga), La Esquinita del Chupa y Tira Malaga, La Medusa Ostrería (Malaga), La Tranca (Málaga) and Lo Güeno Mesón (Malaga).