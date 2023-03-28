How do tourists rate public transport in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol?

Francisco Jiménez Compartir Copiar enlace

Tourists visiting Malaga city gave public transport 7.7 points out of ten according to the latest Andalusian Tourist Situation Survey, in which the 2,122 travellers questioned during 2022 rated the services contracted. Those who opted to hire a car gave a score of 7.8.

The score is the lowest in the last decade and below the regional average (8 points for taxis and buses; and 7.8 for trains). Furthermore, it is at the bottom of the ranking of the aspects about which tourists are questioned during their stay.

At the top of this study, carried out by the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography, the main strengths of the destination are customer service and treatment, public safety, value for money, health care and the communications network, all with 8.7 points out of ten. Tourism in general received an 8.6, while leisure, restaurants, the level of traffic and cleanliness scored 8.5 points out of ten.

Overall, the final score for the Costa del Sol was 8.3, lower than the 8.4 score given at the regional level for tourists to Andalucía. The most highly rated provinces were Cordoba with 8.8, followed by Cadiz, Jaén and Seville with 8.7. The aspects most highly rated by visitors were those related to service and attention, landscapes and natural parks, and safety.