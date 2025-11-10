Stunning autumn sunsets return to Malaga province: the meteorological phenomenon behind the spectacular reddish hues

The social media profiles of Malaga province visitors and residents have been filled with photographs of spectacular skies in red and orange huesin recent days. This phenomenon of clouds tinged with intense colours is called 'candilazo' or 'arrebol' and it only occurs when certain conditions are in place.

Firstly, it happens in the cooler months and the sun must be closer to the horizon. In addition, there need to be clouds serving as a canvas - not too dense, so that light can filter through them, but enough to reflect the sunlight. The best clouds for the 'candlelight' effect are at high or medium levels.

The best time to capture this phenomenon is 15 minutes before sunrise and 15 minutes after sunset.

There are other factors that impact the view, however. Looking at the sky from an environment with as little pollution as possible is important, as there are no obstacles for the light to scatter. Humidity also plays a role, as droplets in suspension fade the rays. In autumn and winter, humidity is generally lower than in warmer seasons.

If you want to capture the perfect photo, make your way to a good viewpoint at the right time of the day, frame the shot and just simply press the shutter button.