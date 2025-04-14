Costa del Sol hoteliers maintain forecasts for better Holy Week bookings

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 10:56 Compartir

The Costa del Sol has seen the first big influx of the tourists that will set the pace of the 2025 figures and the Aehcos association of hoteliers in Malaga province has confirmed the Holy Week hotel occupancy estimates made a few weeks ago. Aehcos predictions raised last year's figure by two percentage points, placing it at 77.2%. The increase is based on two factors: one is that the Holy Week this year falls in April, which coincides with the start of the high tourist season, and the other is that last year's holidays were dominated by bad weather. However, this year's figure is still seven points lower than that of 2023, when Easter also fell in April. The instability of this year's weather is slowing down last-minute bookings.

Aehcos president José Luque said: "We are a long way from the results of 2023." He added that "a priori this is somewhat worrying news. The figures are far from those recorded at Easter in 2023, when 84.23% of hotel occupancy was reached, thanks especially to the good weather that favoured the push both in the interior of the province and the coastal areas".

Weather instability is key to demand. "This year, there is some uncertainty with the weather (...), last-minute bookings will be essential to visualise a definitive closing of data," said José Luque.

81% is the expected occupancy rate for the big days of the Holy Week, from Maundy Thursday to Resurrection Sunday.

Aehcos has divided the Easter Week into two parts, seeing as there is a significant increase in bookings noticeable between Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday (the holiday period's big days). An occupancy rate of 81.63% is expected during this peariod, which is slightly lower than the initial forecast, but far from the 69% of last year.

The most popular destinations in the province this year are: Mijas, with 87.47% estimated occupancy, followed by Frigiliana-Torrox, with 85%, and Benalmádena, with 84.34%. Benalmádena is at the top of the ranking for the whole of the Holy Week, with an expected overall occupancy rate of 84.85%. Second and third place go to Frigiliana-Torrox and Axarquia, with 83% and 82.02% occupancy forecast, respectively.