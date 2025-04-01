Costa del Sol hotels expect a better Easter holiday period

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:09 Compartir

Hoteliers in Malaga are expecting a better Easter holiday period this year, with a higher occupancy rate than in 2024. Data from the Aehcos association of Costa del Sol hoteliers indicates that around 77% of the rooms in establishments across the province will be occupied during the ten days around and during the first major holiday period of the year - almost two points more than in 2024.

Although these predictions are made without 100% certainty, professionals do expect a favourable season for the industry.

As for the biggest days of Semana Santa (16 to 20 April), it is estimated that 83.14% of the rooms will be occupied, compared to the 74.58% recorded during the main Easter days in 2024. The highest occupancy levels are expected in Ronda, with 95%, followed by Frigiliana-Torrox, with 84.02%; Benalmádena, with 81.72% and Fuengirola with 80.14%.

However, figures for the entire month of April are expected to be lower than last year's, despite the fact that this time Easter will be celebrated this month. The same trend was also observed in March, where 2024 had more bookings than 2025. According to Aehcos president José Luque, this is mainly due to the relentless rainfall that we saw in March, which naturally forced people to stay at home. Another factor is the weakening of national tourism.

On the bright side, March finished with improved water reserves, while the figures of the hotel industry suffered significant but not huge drops. In addition, Luque said that, when it comes to Easter specifically, this year will be favourable.