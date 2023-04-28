Hotel rooms on Costa del Sol 26.5% more expensive than they were in 2019 Tourists paid an average 87.70 euros for a room in the first three months of this year, but it is still 10.42 euros less than in Spain as a whole

Staying in hotels across the province of Malaga is 26.5% more expensive in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The average daily hotel rate (ADR) tourists paid to stay in the first three months of 2023 was 87.70 euros, according to data from Spain's national statistics institute (INE) published in the Turismo Costa del Sol hotel situation report.

The figure was six euros higher than the average in Andalucía, where prices had risen by 20.7%, and 10.42 euros less than in Spain as a whole, which has recorded a 20% increase.

The rise in costs resulted in the revenue per room (Revpar) increasing by about 27.5% in the province as a whole, exceeding 31% in the case of some hotels along the Costa del Sol coastline.

Specifically, the Revpar in Malaga province increased in March by 39% compared to the same month of 2019, standing at 64.96 euros for the average revenue per available room.

Despite the rise in prices, it hasn't deterred visitors from flocking to the province. Figures showed that the province's hotels exceeded one million guests in the first quarter of 2023, smashing the 2019 record by 6.5%.

But the Aehcos association of hoteliers on the Costa del Sol president, José Luque, warned that profitability of businesses was still a worry.

"This is positive data, but we cannot fail to show our concern for the profitability of the establishments that has been undermined by the significant rise of costs in recent months, the increase in the minimum wage, which in 2023 has increased by 8%, accumulating an increase of 47% in the last five years, the increase in Social Security contributions paid by companies, and the growth in interest rates for hotels," he said.