Malaga province hotel prices soar 53% in a year making them second-highest in Spain The RevPAR (revenue per available room) indicator has risen to 128 euros a night, although it much higher in some Costa del Sol towns - peaking at 232.80 in one

The RevPAR (revenue per available room) indicator for hotels in Malaga province has risen to 128.83 euros, the second-highest area in Spain, only behind the Balearic Islands, according to the latest report from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE). According to the INE, in July 2021 the average price in Malaga province was 84.17 euros, which increased by 53% to 128.83 in the same month this year.

Fuengirola is the municipality that has seen the highest percentage increase with 87.5%, reaching a RevPAR of 91.80 euros. Marbella, by far, continues to be the town with the highest price per available room, with 232.80 euros, followed by Estepona with 195.60 euros and Benalmádena with 122.20.

The average July 2022 price of a room in the Balearic Islands stands at 135.80 euros; Barcelona, 113.54 euros; Alicante, 93.52; and Las Palmas, 90.08 euros.

Javier Hernandez, vice-president of the Costa del Sol Hoteliers' Association (Aehcos), said most of the 53 per cent increase is due to the higher occupancy rate in the hotels. This rose by just over 30 per cent between the two years, “largely because it was not until July 19, 2021, that the UK's Boris Johnson lifted travel restrictions,” Hernandez said.

Aehcos president, José Luque, said high costs were continuing to impact Malaga hotels. “It is still difficult for us to talk about the recovery of the sector. It is true that the destination is improving its figures, and that the Costa del Sol is once again enjoying high demand, but we have to be realistic: we will have to keep waiting to definitively see the recovery.”