Hot 'terral' wind puts Malaga and Costa del Sol on a yellow-level alert for high temperatures again

Parts of Malaga province will once again be under a high temperature warning this Monday. At the moment, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow-level risk warning for maximum temperatures that could reach 36C. The hot 'terral' wind resists leaving the province and will once again affect Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley areas from 1pm to 11pm hours.

On Sunday, Coín in the Guadalhorce valley recorded the highest temperature in the province, specifically 39.5C, while in the city the values were close to 39C, according to the weather stations located at the airport and the port.

For its part, the sea temperature, as local weather expert José Luis Escudero pointed out on the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, was around 18.5C on Sunday, and is expected to remain at a similar figure today.

Rainfall warnings

While in Malaga, as well as in Alicante and Murcia, heat warnings have been activated, in other parts of Spain they will be activated, but for rain. This is the case in Barcelona, Gerona and Lérida, where up to 20mm an hour could fall.

These downpours will be accompanied by hail of up to 2cm and wind gusts of over 70 km/h. In general, Aemet forecasts that a weather system in the Atlantic will continue to affect parts of the Spanish mainland, with cloudy intervals in the far north and possible rainfall, weak and scattered in general, more likely in Galicia, areas of the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees. There may be showers and locally heavy thunderstorms in the eastern Pyrenees in the early morning.

Likewise, clouds are expected to form in the northern and eastern quarters, without ruling out isolated showers in the pre-coastal mountain ranges of the northeast. Cloudy intervals in the Balearic Islands with a low probability of showers in Mallorca. Cloudy or partly cloudy skies in the north-eastern Canary Islands, with the probability of scattered light showers in the mountainous areas, without ruling out the eastern ones. Stable weather will prevail in the rest of the country, with few cloudy or clear skies. Possible morning fog banks at the end of the day in parts of the northern third of the country.

Maximum temperatures

In the case of maximum temperatures, values will increase on the Atlantic slope and decrease in the eastern third and Balearic Islands. Minimum temperatures will fall in the northern half and the western third, a less marked decrease in the Cantabrian Sea and Galicia, while they will increase in the Levant. Little change in the rest. They may exceed 34-36C in the inland southeast, Guadalquivir and Guadalhorce areas. Night-time temperatures will not fall below 22-24C in most of the Mediterranean area, and even 24-26C on the Levante and Balearic coasts.

Westerly winds will blow in Galicia and, with some strong intervals, in the Cantabrian Sea. In the eastern Mediterranean area and the Balearic Sea, a southerly component will start to prevail, but it will spread north from the north, with some strong intervals in the Ampurdán and lower Ebro, and then turn to easterly or north-easterly in general. Light westerly winds will prevail in the rest, with strong intervals in the Strait of Gibraltar and Alborán, moderate in the Ebro and Gulf of Cadiz and becoming easterly at the end in the eastern third and northerly in the northern third. Moderate trade winds in the Canary Islands.