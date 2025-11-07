Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Community spirit

UK Honours presented to recipients in southern Spain

A British Empire Medal went to co-founder of Almeria-based Macs cancer association David Brown, while Joyce Gyimah of Adintre in Fuengirola collected her Honorary BEM for charity work

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:14

British Ambassador Alex Ellis was in Malaga this week to present two expats with awards from King Charles III for their work helping others.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) went to co-founder of Almeria-based Macs cancer charity David Brown, while Joyce Gyimah of Adintre in Fuengirola collected her Honorary BEM for charity work.

