High-speed train from Madrid 'incorrectly' routed towards Malaga when it was supposed to go to Huelva

Renfe's Alvia train service that was operating on the Madrid-Huelva route on Thursday 4 April, departing from Puerta de Atocha station at 6.05pm, was delayed by half an hour after it was "incorrectly" routed towards Malaga due to the establishment of a route "different to the usual" in the Cordoba area, where the junction that distributes traffic towards Seville, Cadiz and Huelva, and towards Malaga and Granada, is located.

Alvia is a high-speed train service that operates on long-distance routes with a top speed of 250 km/h. The trains have the ability to use both Iberian gauge and standard gauge tracks, which allows them to travel on the recently constructed high-speed lines for part of the journey before switching to the Iberian gauge network to complete it.

The routing error has been confirmed to Europa Press by Spain's state track operator Adif, which has pointed out that the deviation of the train from the correct route was detected "immediately", so that it went back to the junction "to take the correct route". This, according to the company, "meant a delay of 30 minutes in the train's journey".

The president of the FOE federation of businessmen of Huelva (FOE), José Luis García Palacios, and member of the commission for the promotion of infrastructure needs in the province, said he regretted this new problem with a train that connects Huelva with the Spanish capital and pointed out that "it is shameful" that "we have been submerged in the most absolute ostracism in railway matters".

That is how he answered questions from journalists at a press conference, where, when questioned about this incident, he said that he considers that the political leaders involved in this issue "should be ashamed of themselves".

"The people of Huelva do not deserve this treatment, this contempt and this profound disregard for the province, and I believe that we must stand up and say, 'we have had enough'," he concluded.