Heaviest snowfall of winter is expected in Malaga province tonight

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 8 March 2024, 17:16

The light dusting of snow on the highest peaks of the province's mountains this morning (8 March) is likely to be surpassed as, according to the weather forecast models, the heaviest snowfall of the last few months is expected in Malaga tonight.

The heaviest snow is expected during the late hours of Friday to the early hours of Saturday, and up to 50 centimetres of snow may accumulate in some areas. "Los Quejigales and lower areas", on the access to the Sierra de las Nieves from the Ronda to San Pedro Alcántara road, will probably be covered in snow tomorrow, according to the Junta's local environmental agents in the area.

Additionally, Spain's state Met Office (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for heavy rain in the Serranía de Ronda area, from midnight until 3pm, due to the risk that up to 60 or 70mm could accumulate during that period.

The weather models also suggest 40 to 50mm north of Marbella (which will directly benefit the La Concepción reservoir which supplies much of the Costa del Sol); and around 50mm in the interior of the Axarquía, which will be collected in the La Viñuela reservoir. The area to benefit the least will be the Guadalhorce, although it is expected to receive 30 to 40mm in the system of reservoirs that supply Malaga city (Guadalhorce, Conde and Guadalteba).

Agentes Medio Ambiente

This Friday morning, the snow made an early appearance on the highest peaks of the province. The Pilones pass, at an altitude of 1,400 metres in the Sierra de las Nieves; La Maroma and La Navachica, in the Sierras of Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, in the Axarquía, and Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja dawned covered by a thin white blanket that fell during the early hours of the morning.

It is, for now, a very thin layer, and the only official statistical measure available is that of the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network: it measured 0.4 millimetres, although it was clearly higher at the highest altitudes of the Serranía de Ronda.

This report includes information provided by SUR reporters: Vanessa Melgar, Eugenio Cabezas and Alba Tenza.