Gulf Air to resume direct flights between Malaga and Bahrain this summer

Direct flights between Bahrain and Malaga will kick off again this summer, the Middle Eastern country's national airline has announced.

Gulf Air will fly between Malaga Airport and Bahrain three times a week as it did last year, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The route will start operating on 17 June and continue until 28 September. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner: "It's a modern and comfortable aircraft, ensuring a pleasant journey for all passengers," the airline pointed out.

"This reaffirms Gulf Air's commitment to global connectivity and our role as a bridge between Europe and the fast-growing regions in the Middle East and beyond," they added.

Director of Gulf Air's representative office in Spain Eva Bretos Cano said: "We are delighted to reintroduce our direct route between Malaga and Bahrain and connect to a wide network of destinations, opening up a range of opportunities to explore new cultures, conduct business and enjoy unique experiences." The flight opens up possibilities for passengers coming from Malaga to explore Abu Dhabi, Colombo, Dubai, Malé, Jeda, Riyadh, Bangkok, Muscat, Peshawar, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Islamabad, Lahore and Manila, she added.

The carrier has launched fares to the Middle East and the Indian Ocean from 213 euros, return, plus taxes. Gulf Air made its debut in Spain with a direct flight between Malaga and Bahrain in June 2019, which operated two times a week in summer. Malaga was picked "after exhaustive studies of potential routes and plans to expand our network of destinations". Malaga was chosen for its attractiveness as a premium holiday destination and for being a popular destination among our customers in Bahrain and the Gulf countries," Bretos pointed out.