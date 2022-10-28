Yunquera welcomes return of its wine and chestnut festival, an event of tourist interest The festival, which takes place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, will present an extensive programme including walks, street parades, a craft market and tastings of local produce

Grapes, olives and chestnuts will be the protagonists of the fair. / SUR

Yunquera welcomes the return of its Wine and Chestnut Fair this weekend, a festival that will present an extensive programme including street parades, a craft market and tastings.

The event, declared a Festival of Tourist Interest, will begin on Saturday 29 and continue on Sunday 30 October.

The festival will get going with a walk departing from the Plaza de la Constitución at 9am and continuing through the surroundings of the municipality to learn about the cultivation of the chestnut forests and vineyards. The tour will be repeated at the same time on Sunday.

The festivities will include tastings of mosto (grape juice) made from grapes grown in the Sierra de las Nieves, aliñás olives, toasted chestnuts, and malcocinao, a typical Yunquera dish made from chick peas, bacon, tripe, chorizo and black pudding.

The craft fair will offer everything from the most typical products from the mountains, such as cured meats, honey, bread or oil, to the traditional pottery of the region.

There will also be live entertainment supplied by the dance groups of Vanessa Martín and Inma Serrano, along with The Dinamic Orchestra and Sergio Contreras.

On Sunday at 12.30pm, there will be a parade of grape harvesters accompanied by the Panda de Verdiales de Yunquera.