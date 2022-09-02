Yunquera launches bilingual tourism app that offers virtual tours and personalised experiences It will offer cultural, commercial, tourist and gastronomic information, recommending iconic sites and routes, restaurants, bars and hotels based on the tastes and needs of the individual user

Yunquera town hall has launched a new “pioneering” tourist app that offers virtual tours and personalised experiences in order to boost the attraction of the municipality. The technological innovation project has been made possible by the Munitic 2021 tourism subsidy from the Junta de Andalucía, through which it has been implemented and designed.

Created by Telefónica and MyStreetBook, the initiative is a system which will offer audio guides and a 360º virtual tour of the main tourist attractions in the area.

The app incorporates 15 audio guides in Spanish and English that will allow access to virtual tours with information of seven iconic places, including the observatory, the interior of the church and panoramic views from the Mirador and Torrecilla viewpoints.

The initiative will also offer cultural, commercial, tourist and gastronomic information, recommending iconic sites and routes, restaurants, bars and hotels based on the tastes and needs of the individual user.

The new software applies a technological ethic to promote actions that respect the local fabric and reduce the environmental impact. The town hall declared that “this essential tool" is a step closer to making the municipality a smart tourist destination.

Yunquera is one of the central points of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, and the app will also be able to measure the impact of tourism and mobility strategies.

The app can be accessed from MyStreetBook, or from the town hall’s website.