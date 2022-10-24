Works to end one of the worst traffic jam hotspots in Malaga province to begin in November The work, which has budget of 1.3 million euros and is co-financed with EU Feder funds, has an execution period of eight months, although Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has said that it will endeavour to shorten it to six

The ordeal of long traffic queues that thousands of residents of Alhaurín de la Torre who have to travel to Malaga capital every day encounter will soon be over.

The project to double the number of lanes on the access road (A-404) from the town to the Hiperronda roundabout will begin in mid-November and it is hoped to be completed by the spring of 2023.

The work has an execution period of eight months, although the town hall has said that it will endeavour to shorten it to six.

Once finished, the road will have an extra lane, from the access roundabout to the municipality (where it connects to the A-7052 and A-404), until the second roundabout, which will alleviate traffic jams during peak hours.

Around 25,000 vehicles use the road each day, causing “long, dangerous queues” in both directions during the rush hours.

This project has been one of the most demanded by residents of the municipality because it has remained a one-lane access road since the Hiperronda roundabout was installed – in two phases - between 2010 and 2011.

The Ministry of Public Works of the Junta de Andalucía took over the work in 2021, after the central government failed to complete the project due to the previous financial crisis. The work, which has budget of 1.3 million euros and is co-financed with EU Feder funds, has been awarded to the construction company Masfalt, which was chosen from the 11 bids submitted.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who was instrumental in the negotiations for the regional authority to take over the project, said he was disappointed that the central government had left the work unfinished.

“This project will end one of the most important black spots in Malaga: outside rush hour, it takes me just 15 minutes to get to the centre of Malaga, and it takes 45 minutes when there is a tailback,” he said.