Works begin to revive old Guadalhorce valley wells to take pressure off Malaga's reservoirs

Works to restore the old wells of the lower Guadalhorce valley have begun. This is to reduce dependence on the reservoirs that supply Malaga city and to ensure the supply to other areas with a greater deficit, such as the Axarquía.

The state company Tragsa has signed the first contracts to bring the Fahala and Aljaima aquifers back into service by means of water catchments in the municipality of Cártama, which were built following the severe drought of 1995. They were brought back into use in 2005 and are now more than necessary once again. But the damage suffered a decade ago by the flooding of the river in 2012 left the pipes and catchment systems unusable.

Last April the Junta de Andalucía declared the refurbishment and commissioning of the Fahala and Aljaima wells as an emergency project, with a budget of six million euros (80% co-financed with European funds) and an estimated completion period of six months. The next step was to award the works directly to Tragsa, as took place on 3 July, in order to shorten the deadlines instead of calling a public tender.