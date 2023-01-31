Work on 'much-needed' new Guardia Civil headquarters in Cártama begins The “sustainable, energy efficient and resilient” four-storey building will cost 4.4 million euros and is expected to take 12 months to complete

The general director of the Guardia Civil, María Gámez, announces the start of the construction of the new facility. / SUR.

The construction of the new Guardia Civil headquarters in Cártama began last week, a four-storey “sustainable, energy efficient and resilient” building that is expected to take 12 months to complete.

The project was announced by the general director of the police force, María Gámez, who explained that the facility, which has an investment of 4.4 million euros, will include new services, such as a crime prevention programme, a gender violence attention area, and a research department and archive area.

The building, which Gámez said will have a “green methodology”, will be located on a 3,199square-metre plot in the El Higuerón district, close to the IES Jarifa school. The land was ceded by the town hall in 2007, although the project did not materialise until 2020.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said that the “much-needed” new facility, which will be part of the Coín section of the Guardia Civil, is necessary due to the rising population of the municipality.

“In 2006, when we first began the process, we had about 17,600 residents, whereas today our population exceeds 28,700 registered inhabitants, which shows that Cártama is a municipality that has the highest population growth in the province," Gallardo explained.