Woman killed after vehicle rolls off road in Malaga province

Friday, 1 December 2023
A woman has died after her vehicle rolled and caught fire in Malaga province on Thursday.
The Andalusian Health Service alerted 112 emergency services about the incident which happened in the Arroyo de San Sebastián area on the Camino Los Malagueños in Coín about 6pm on 30 November.
Guardia Civil and firefighters scrambled to the area to free the woman, who was trapped in her vehicle, but she died at the scene.
