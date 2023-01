Wolfmen bikers deliver festive cheer to children Members from the Alhaurín el Grande club collected gifts donated by the local community

A biker with one of the presents for the children. / SUR

Big-hearted bikers from the Wolfmen Spain group straddled their machines and delivered soft toys and other presents to a children's home in Alhaurín ahead of the arrival of the Three Kings.

Members from the Alhaurín el Grande club had collected gifts donated by the local community at various collection points in the town. After delivering the presents to delighted children, the club president, Bill Hill, thanked the generosity all those who helped make the event happen.