Wave of burglaries reported from rural houses across the Guadalhorce valley
Crime

Wave of burglaries reported from rural houses across the Guadalhorce valley

Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation after receiving at least a dozen reports since the end of July

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 21 August 2023, 14:18

At least a dozen burglaries have been reported over the last few weeks in homes located in rural areas of the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre. The break-ins have been confirmed by sources to SUR, which seem to suggest that the incidents followed similar patterns, namely forced entry.

The Guardia Civil suspect that between three and four people participated in burglaries, which, in some cases, took place in the afternoon, when the homes were vacant, while others happened at night while residents were sleeping.

The wave of burglaries began at the end of July and has continued throughout the following weeks. In most cases the inhabitants did not realise they were being targeted, but it is reported that there were cases in which the owners startled the thieves. Some of those affected told police officers that those responsible entered their homes wearing ski masks. In some cases, the culprits immediately fled empty-handed when confronted, while on other occasions they managed to flee with cash, jewellery and personal valuables.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to determine if the burglaries are all the work of the same criminal gang, or if they were carried out by different perpetrators.

