Brit wanted in connection with sexual assault arrested in Guadalhorce valley town The individual had a European arrest and detention order against their name, issued by authorities in the UK

Officers from the Guardia Civil headquarters in Cártama have arrested a British individual who is wanted in the UK in connection with a sexual assault charge.

The Spanish police acted after the fugitive was identified as a tenant who was due to be evicted from a property in the town.

The arrest happened on 24 January during the eviction process. In order to hide his identity, the individual reportedly tried to avoid handing over his documentation, but was detained after his true identity was verified by police officers.

The detained person, with the initials AK, has been made available to the Central Investigating Court in Madrid.