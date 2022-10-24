New Valle Lauro shopping centre in Alhaurín de la Torre will create 350 jobs The development of the “safe and sustainable” retail park has moved a step closer to reality

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that the planned commercial centre, which will be the biggest in the municipality, has moved a step closer to reality.

The 70,000-square-metre Valle Lauro centre will be located at the entrance to the municipality and will create 350 new jobs, according to the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who highlighted the growing development of this area, located close to the industrial estates and the A-404.

The project, which began to take shape in 2008, is now advancing with the approval of the detailed study during the plenary session in September. The ground work of the development began in August and is expected to be completed in March 2023, according to Retlife, the company that operates the park.

Once this work is complete, the different phases of construction will begin to be developed: the town hall has already approved the detailed studies of a 10,000-square-metre warehouse and another of 5,000 metres, and negotiations are already underway with different international operators.

The new shopping centre will have 70,000 square metres of gross lettable area (GLA), and 267 parking spaces with recharging points for electric vehicles. It will also include the installation of parking for bicycles and the adaptation of all spaces for people with reduced mobility.

Aimed at a population of 45,000 inhabitants, the park will open from 8pm until midnight. The promoters propose a “safe and sustainable building with a unique architecture according to its location”.

The project is part of the development that the entire northern area of the industrial estate has experienced in recent years, with the opening of several commercial establishments and restaurants.