Two-year-old child in critical condition after being pulled from swimming pool The little boy was transferred by air ambulance from a residential development in Coín to a hospital intensive care unit in Malaga city

The medical helicopter that transferred child landed in the Guadalmedina riverbed, near the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga

A two-year-old boy has been admitted to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga city in critical condition, after being rescued with signs of drowning from a swimming pool at a property on the outskirts of Coín.

The incident happened on Saturday, 4 June, on the Sierra Gorda residential development in Coín. The 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre received a call saying that a two-year-old boy had fallen into the water in a swimming at a house located on calle Alcalá del Valle.

According to SUR sources, it was the child’s own own relatives who pulled the child from the pool. However, the young boy, of Danish nationality, did not respond and was apparently in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Health services, Guardia Civil and Local Police were notified, but due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred by air ambulance to Malaga city.

After the aircraft landed in the Guadalmedina riverbed, the child was transferred to the Materno Infantil hospital. He was admitted directly to the intensive care unit, where he remains in critical condition.