Two men rushed to hospital after gangland shooting on outskirts of Malaga One of the victims was able to reach a nearby farmhouse to call for help after the incident in Churriana

Two men are in hospital, one of them in a critical condition, following a gangland shooting in Churriana, in the outskirts of Malaga, on Saturday.

According to sources, one of the victims was able to reach a nearby farmhouse to call for help after the incident in the La Noria area about 6.45pm.

Police rushed to the scene and found the two wounded men, aged 41 and 43.

One of the victims was taken to the Hospital Clínico de Málaga with several gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. According to health sources, he is still in post-surgical recovery after being operated on.

The other man was taken to the Hospital Regional Universitario with a gunshot wound to the face. His condition is serious and is awaiting further treatment.

The suspects fled the scene after the incident, which is being investigated by the National Police.