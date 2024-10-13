The 'Tree of Loss': delicate flowers that hang from metal branches cry out for justice in a Malaga town

Julio J. Portabales Pizarra Sunday, 13 October 2024, 14:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In the quiet Plaza de la Cultura, at the entrance to the town hall in Pizarra in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley, stands a monument that, whilst modest in its structure, carries a profound and heart-wrenching message: the Árbol de las Ausencias (the 'Tree of Loss'). The sculpture, launched in 2020 by the council's equality department, headed by Mariola Vergara, is a space of collective memory, a tribute to the victims of gender-based violence. The tree features delicate flowers in different colours and has become a place of reflection, homage and resilience within the municipality.

On the tree's branches hang flowers that should not exist. Each one represents a life cut short by violence, a victim killed by their partner or ex-partner. In November 2023, the air in the square grew heavier with the addition of 25 new flowers in memory of the women killed in the previous months. The image of the tree filled with flowers in the sunlight is a constant reminder that these victims are not forgotten.

Each flower on the branches of the tree carries a name, an age and a date. During each tribute, the names of the murdered women are read aloud as a form of resistance against forgetting. During one of the recent ceremonies, the name Laura, a woman who was murdered alongside her daughter, was honoured with great respect. Amal and her children were also remembered in a ceremony that aimed to pay tribute not only to the women but also to the families affected by this tragedy.

The 'Tree of Loss' is not only a space for mourning; it is also a symbol of resilience and raising awareness. Every 25 November, on the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the Plaza de la Cultura is filled with people committed to the cause. At one such event, Mayor Felix Lozano expressed a wish that resonated in the hearts of everyone present: "I would be very happy if no more flowers were added to the tree this year."

However, the growth of the tree, with each new flower added, serves as a reminder that gender-based violence continues to take lives and that the campaign must go on.

The images of the tributes reflect this commitment. The community of Pizarra, united around the tree, actively participates in the ceremonies. The flowers, delicately hung from the metal branches, contrast with the cold façade of the town hall. This contrast is a powerful metaphor for the brutality of the lives taken and the pain left behind by the violence against women. However, it also stands as a symbol of hope; hope that, one day, this tree will no longer have to grow.

The 'Tree of Loss' has become a space for gathering and reflection in Pizarra, where the community confronts the harsh reality of gender-based violence. The Plaza de la Cultura, which serves as a stage for the tributes, is witness to the shared pain and commitment to justice. The images show how people approach the tree with respect, hanging new flowers and calling out the names of the victims, while sunlight filters through the metal branches.

Everyone's wish is that, one day, it will not be necessary to add more flowers to the tree branches. Félix Lozano, councillor Mariola Vergara and the town's feminist associations insist that reporting and raising awareness is fundamental to eradicate this violence. The CMIM (Centro Municipal de Información a la Mujer) in Pizarra, with its social, psychological and legal assistance team, continues to offer support to all women who need it, remembering that the fight against 'machismo' is a collective responsibility.

The 'Tree of Loss' still stands, firm and tranquil, its branches adorned with flowers that should never have been created. It serves as a constant reminder of the lives that have been lost and the urgent need for action to prevent this from happening again. Ultimately, this tree is not only a tribute to those who are no longer here but also a silent plea for no more victims to become flowers hanging from its branches.