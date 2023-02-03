Town hall begins essential flood-prevention works in Alhaurín de la Torre The work is part of the 3.5-million-euro package commissioned by the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, to repair the damage caused by storm Philomena in 2021

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has launched new works to improve the drainage network to prevent flooding in residential areas in times of extreme weather.

Aqualauro, the municipal water service, is currently working in Ermita del Cerro and La Alquería, two points at risk in the event of heavy rain. The work is part of the 3.5-million-euro package commissioned by the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, to repair the damage caused by storm Philomena in 2021.

The works in Ermita del Cerro will affect four streets: Calles Alhama, Almanzor, Alborán and Aljarafe. This work has budget of 143,831 euros and is expected to take three months to complete.

The project includes the installation of new PVC pipes to put an end to problems during periods of heavy rain, which often causes flooding in basements of some of the homes in the area.

Plaza de Santa Ana in La Alquería will include various works to stop flooding. The town’s mayor said was “very important” for residents and for the children of the nearby school. These works are expected to be completed in a few days in order to provide an immediate solution to the “danger of flooding”. Villanova stressed the area was “high risk”, as demonstrated during storm Philomena, when the water level rose to 35 centimetres.