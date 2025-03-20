Do you have a head for heights? Tickets for summer season go on sale for Malaga's spectacular El Caminito del Rey gorge walk

Isabel Méndez Malaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 17:09 Compartir

Those who are planning to visit El Caminito del Rey this summer, or perhaps in autumn, should be alert from today this week onwards. As of 20 March tickets are on sale to visit this natural gorge in Malaga province between 1 July and 30 November this year.

Tickets have been available for purchase from ten o'clock this Thursday morning on the www.caminitodelrey.info website at a price of 11.50 euros for general tickets or 19.50 euros for guided tours. Sales for the general public and travel agencies will be open at the same time, according to a press statement from Malaga's provincial authority (Diputación).

In addition, vice-president of the Diputación and deputy in charge of infrastructure work, Cristóbal Ortega, has indicated that the Caminito, which celebrates a decade since it was rebuilt and reopened, will soon be enhanced by adding a 110-metre-long pedestrian suspension bridge, which will become the longest in Spain.

Access for visitors to the Caminito del Rey is restricted for safety reasons. Children must be eight years old or over and any child under 14 must provide proof of age. The visitor centre has a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles. The price to park is two euros for the whole day and can be paid in advance on the website when purchasing the entry ticket. We recommend parking up at least one hour in advance of your allocated entry time for the hike.

The shuttle bus runs from the car park to the starting point of the walk and back. The ticket is valid for the whole day and can be purchased on the website or paid directly (in cash only) to the bus driver. The bus ticket price is 2.50 euros.

The Caminito del Rey gorge walk part is three kilometres long and barely one metre wide. One of the best-known parts of the trail is the cantilevered bridge that spans the gorge, a hanging walkway suspended 105 metres above the ground. This walkway will soon be joined by this new 110-metre footbridge that will become the longest in Spain.