Three arrested after police uncover drug dealing point in Guadalhorce valley town

A drug dealing point located inside a house in Álora in Malaga provnce's Guadalhorce valley has been discovered with police arresting three people.

The Guardia Civil investigation started after officers learned about a house in the town of Álora where drugs were being sold on the retail market.

Officers then corroborated that two Moroccan nationals were selling drugs in a house, which was frequented daily by numerous regular users, even carrying out drug deals in broad daylight, in front of passers-by and local residents.

Police raided the property and found 43.24 grams of hashish, 50 euros in cash, a scale, two knives, as well as various materials for the distribution and sale of drugs.