Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Three arrested after police uncover drug dealing point in Guadalhorce valley town
Crime

Three arrested after police uncover drug dealing point in Guadalhorce valley town

Drug deals were allegedly carried out in broad daylight in front of passers-by and local residents

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 22 July 2024, 18:17

Opciones para compartir

A drug dealing point located inside a house in Álora in Malaga provnce's Guadalhorce valley has been discovered with police arresting three people.

The Guardia Civil investigation started after officers learned about a house in the town of Álora where drugs were being sold on the retail market.

Officers then corroborated that two Moroccan nationals were selling drugs in a house, which was frequented daily by numerous regular users, even carrying out drug deals in broad daylight, in front of passers-by and local residents.

Police raided the property and found 43.24 grams of hashish, 50 euros in cash, a scale, two knives, as well as various materials for the distribution and sale of drugs.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  3. 3

    Papers from Napoleon's invasion of Malaga turn up at a Costa del Sol flea market
  4. 4 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  5. 5 Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route
  6. 6 New Fuengirola memorial does not please all sides
  7. 7 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway and his crazy birthday party in Malaga
  9. 9 Pia Beck: 'A shining light' in Torremolinos
  10. 10

    Supermarket wines

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad