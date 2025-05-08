Residents of Coín housing estate demand connection to municipal water network after well fails

The residents of the Miralmonte estate in Coín are demanding a connection to the municipal water supply network after being supplied by a well since the development's construction in the 1970s, and since 2022, by means of tanker lorries. According to locals, this does not cover the needs of the 140 people who live in these homes. For its part, the town hall, which does not rule out such a connection in the future, is awaiting the results of an analysis of the quality of the water in the well so that the estate can be supplied from it.

The president of the community of owners, Emilie Cretinon, explained to SUR that "despite" paying their taxes over the last few decades, no town council has proceeded to connect the estate to the water network that comes from the town's spring. Since its creation, she added, the supply has been via a well which "draws so little water" in the spring and summer months that "it does not reach all the houses, with the consequent problems for the residents' washing and domestic chores".

Faced with this situation, which is aggravated during periods of drought, the town council built a second well, which was partly paid for (35,000 euros) by the residents themselves. However, this was only in operation for two weeks because the water did not meet the necessary requirements for human consumption as it had a "high level" of iron, magnesium and even pesticides, according to Cretinon.

Since November 2022, the water supply has been provided by tankers that come on Mondays and Fridays to provide a supply that the residents consider "insufficient". This has forced the homes to install tanks to store water and try to "make do on other days", according to the president, who added that they have been claiming their rights for years through the courts but the town hall "does not respond". For this reason, they have notified the Andalusian ombudsman of the situation and the "irregularities" they have been suffering because they do not have a connection to the municipal network.

"They are not charged"

Town hall sources consulted by SUR explained that when the housing estate was built, they were not obliged to install the pipe because "they confirmed that they had a well" for their water supply. When this "collapsed", a second well was built, but as this one could not provide sufficient supplies, "60,000 litres of water are being delivered every week, which the town hall does not charge the residents for", according to the sources.

The council is currently awaiting the results of an analysis to assess the state and quality of the first well on the housing estate so that it can supply Miralmonte, although "this does not mean that nothing will be done in the future" regarding a possible connection to the municipal network, according to the sources. "The council has not abandoned these residents," they added.