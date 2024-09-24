Watch as Malaga town's municipal band strikes the right note at Disneyland Paris

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 16:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The sounds of the Alhaurín de la Torre municipal band have reached the Disneyland Paris theme park after the group performed a selection of pasodobles at the tourist hotspot on Sunday 22 September.

The Malaga province band was part of a parade with its members performing music from some of the Spanish greats such as Cebrián, Marquina and Dorado.

The musicians revelled in the opportunity to participate in the experience which, for some years now, has brought together musicians from all over Europe and the world as part of the park's Disney performance programme. Alhaurín de la Torre municipal band was selected after sending recordings with the pieces they planned to play to the park.

Mayor Joaquín Villanova and the councillor responsible for the band, Andrés García, congratulated the group on the experience and "taking the name of Alhaurín de la Torre to the highest level".

Some 40,000 people pass through Disneyland Paris every day.