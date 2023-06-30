The Douglas Challenge, 'The Legend of Braveheart' night trail through Teba

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

As a prelude to the annual Douglas Days celebrations at the end of August, Teba is holding the II Trial Nocturna (night trail) Douglas Challenge, 'The Legend of Braveheart',

The race on 29 July, will start at 9.30pm, leaving from the town centre and heading towards the Castillo de la Estrella and then along roads and trails to complete a total of 14.5 km, with a drop of 555 metres approx. Registration for the race: www.dorsalchip.es/ Registration is open until 8 July.

Douglas Days are held in honour of the Scottish hero Sir James Douglas, who died in the assault on the castle in Teba while taking the Heart of Robert I Bruce to Jerusalem. He is the real 'Braveheart' who Mel Gibson named his movie after, and to whom tribute has been paid in Teba since the 80s.