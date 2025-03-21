Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society. SUR
TAPAS spring fair to offer jam-packed fun-filled family day in Cártama
The event will present over 30 craft stalls selling artisan products, an Easter bonnet and cake baking competition, a children’s Easter egg hunt and live music and entertainment

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 21 March 2025, 10:28

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society, TAPAS, will host its annual spring fair on Saturday 12 April between 11am and 3pm. The family event will present over 30 craft stalls selling artisan products, an Easter bonnet and cake baking competition, a children’s Easter egg hunt and live music and entertainment.

Entry to the fair, which will be held at bar Ania y Mayra, Cártama, is free and all proceeds from the day will be donated to the Calahonda Alzheimer’s and dementia support group.

“The spring fair is always popular and this year’s event is no exception. It is a great traditional Easter event and an opportunity to support and showcase local craft businesses. It will offer a jam-packed, fun-filled day for all the family,” said Linda Chadburn, TAPAS treasurer and event organiser.

