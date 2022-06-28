TAPAS performing arts group raises more than 500 euros during summer gala show More than 100 people attended the charity event, which raised funds for the FAHALA Centre in Alhaurín el Grande, and for the Ukraine Aid appeal

The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS), an amateur group renowned for supporting local charities and worthy causes, raised over 500 euros during a summer gala show held at the Alhaurín el Grande Golf Resort.

More than 100 people attended the charity event, hosted by TAPAS chair, Betty Ross, which raised funds for the FAHALA Centre in Alhaurín el Grande, and the Ukraine Aid appeal.

The event included live entertainment supplied by Déjà Vu, whose repertoire included top hits from the 1960s; Boogie Wonderland, a vocal trio that specialises in disco music; and the TAPAS choir, which, dressed in colourful 80s-style attire, performed a collection of songs from the 1970s through to the `90s, including a medley of Abba’s greatest hits.

The highlight of the festivities was a performance by the Coro LGBTI Torremolinos, an all-male group singing popular Spanish songs under the direction of James Burn.

In order to boost the funds raised at the event, a charity raffle offered prizes of specially prepared hampers, the contents of which were supplied by local businesses and individuals.