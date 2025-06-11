TAPAS choir gears up for 21st anniversary concert and tickets are now available

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 10:17 Compartir

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) will mark 21 years of entertaining audiences along the Costa del Sol with a special anniversary performance at Alhaurín el Grande Golf Club on Saturday 5 July. Formed in 2004 by a group of like-minded music lovers, the society uses its performances to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes, and over the last two decades it has raised more than 40,000 euros.

Tickets for their milestone anniversary concert, which starts at 7pm, cost 12 euros for TAPAS members and 15 euros for non-members. Along with the 100-strong choir, directed by James Burn, there will also be performances by the duo Espresso Doble and local singers Helen Rush and Rebecca Lane.

Tickets can be obtained by phoning Linda on 693 104 060, or on the website www.tapassociety.com