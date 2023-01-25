Coín shops join new initiative aimed at people with functional diversity The town has launched a pilot project that includes the installation of pictograms and special signage to facilitate the day-to-day life of people with special needs

Several shops in Coín are taking part in a pilot programme aimed at facilitating the day-to-day life of people with functional diversity, an initiative promoted by the town hall and local business associations. The project includes the installation of different pictograms in the shops throughout the municipality that will explain how to proceed with a purchase.

One of the first establishments to join this initiative is the Isabel Gámez butcher shop, which has taken into account the process of identifying different products, and the usual protocol, such as ordering at the counter or waiting in line.

The network of shops will be distinguished by special signs made by Sonríe y Pestañea, a local company that specialises in signage for people with functional diversity and disabilities.

The objective of the initiative is to promote the social and economic participation of people with functional diversity; along with training and advising businesses about diversity and raising awareness among the population.

“It is a global project in which we not only facilitate the day-to-day life of these people with functional diversity, but it is also a great step for raising social awareness,” said the councillor for Functional Diversity, Belén González.

Establishments that wish to participate in the scheme should contact the town hall (www.coín.es)